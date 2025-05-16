Athletics return to the Bay to face Giants

A busy sports weekend in San Francisco saw the first ever WNBA game at Chase Center and blocks away the resumption of an old rivalry. For the first time since moving to West Sacramento, the Athletics were back in the Bay to face their one-time cross bay rivals.

Battle of the Bay rivals

What we know:

In the bottom of the 4th inning at Oracle Park, the game between two teams turned into a trip down sports memory lane. San Francisco Giants fans were full-throated while cheering for their team and rooting against an old antagonist, the A's.

"It always feels like a Battle of the Bay to me because, just because, growing up, they were always in Oakland. And so even though they're in Sacramento and even though they'll go to Vegas every time they come here it's still a Battle of the Bay for me," said Giants fan Joey Jwenit.

Green-and-Gold colors mixed into a sea of Orange and Black on this Orange Friday home game for the Giants.

A's fans reveled in the return of their team and the clash of vocals, as a group of Athletics fans led a "Let's go Oakland" chant, while surrounding Giants fans chanted, "Let's go Giants!'

However, the trip is more than just across the bay — it spans regions, from the shadows of the state capitol to the Bay. Still, Oaklanders came out in droves.

"I'm a hardcore supporter...I've been following up this year on baseball you know Oakland teams I grew up in hayward they're deep in my heart so I gotta support them," said A's fan Jonny Gutierrez.

Loyal fans

Also in attendance, some fans who were conflicted on the loyalty issue. They didn't get a sports divorce when the A's left and are still married to their team. But they're also dancing with the enemy.

"It's like politics nowadays," said Giants fan Leticia, as she stood next to her boyfriend, Juan. "We have to be able to be accepting of different opinions." Juan quickly chimed in, "I'm absolutely right in my opinion."

This season and for the foreseeable future, the Battle of the Bay will stretch beyond the Bay. The team that once called Oakland home will travel far or even farther, to be a part of one of the best rivalries in major league baseball.

"I consider it a Battle of the Bay still. I think it will always be even when they go to Vegas. the A's have always played well against the Giants and I will always consider this a rivalry," said A's fan Steve Williams. Added Giants fan Heatherina Lemon, "The spirit of the fans is there because they're gonna be true as much to Oakland as they can be, even though their team's not there."

Last season, the Giants and A's split their season series 2-2. The first game this year goes to the Giants, 9-1. San Francisco first baseman Wilmur Flores had a big night hitting three homeruns, including a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th.

The two teams resume their weekend series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Oracle Park.