Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Here comes the atmospheric river: Bay Area about to get soaked

By and Michael McLaughlin
Updated 19 hours ago
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Several inches of rain expected this weekend

The Bay Area will get drenched this weekend as a storm moves into the region Saturday afternoon. It's expected to remain overhead until Monday, bringing several inches of rain to the Bay Area and feet of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.

A strong storm is moving into the Bay Area that is expected to drop several inches of rain before relenting on Monday. In the Sierra Nevada range, several feet of snow is expected to blanket the grounds.

The heavy rainfall forecast from the atmospheric river has led the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches for some areas that were burned during 2020 wildfires

Although light drizzle could fall on Saturday morning, most parts of the Bay Area are expected to remain dry until Saturday afternoon and evening when the storm kicks in.

There will be moderate and heavy rain for much of Sunday, according to the forecast models.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for North Bay mountains and valleys from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

There is also a flash flood watch for coastal areas of the Peninsula and the Santa Cruz mountains from 1 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Sunday. Late Friday, Santa Cruz County posted debris flow evacuation warning zones. 

A general flood watch will be in effect for the Carquinez Strait and Delta region from 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Monday.

Storms this week have led to power outages affecting thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area, including a Friday morning disruption knocking out electricity to 1,300 customers around Petaluma and Penngrove.