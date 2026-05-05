AT&T says copper thieves using bold tactics, including cars and trains

The Brief Surveillance video shows copper thieves in East Oakland using chains and trucks to rip overhead lines from poles for resale. AT&T says thieves are using sophisticated tactics, including tools, ladders, and even trains to pull down cables. The thefts disrupt internet service and business operations, and AT&T is offering up to $20,000 for tips leading to arrests and convictions.



Copper thieves are going to great lengths to get their hands on the profitable metal.

Surveillance video from March shows thieves at work in the middle of the night near 92nd Avenue and C Street in East Oakland. The video shows suspects tossing a chain over overhead lines, attaching it to a truck and driving away, ripping the lines from a pole.

Authorities say the thieves are targeting copper wire to sell for quick cash.

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On Tuesday, AT&T invited KTVU to its dispatch yard in Castro Valley to take a closer look at the tactics used by copper thieves and how the company is addressing the problem.

"I’ve been to scrapyards where I’ve seen just the sleeve of this, where all this is removed," said Todd Swenson, AT&T’s director of network process and quality. "I’ve seen baskets — grocery baskets, full of discarded sheathing."

Copper thieves using cars, trains, cables

What they're saying:

AT&T investigator Michael Riensch described some incidents as "very brazen."

In one case in Richmond, thieves tied a rope to a cable on both sides of a railroad track.

"When the train comes, it actually pulls the cable down as well as telephone poles," Riensch said.

Paul Wolfson, AT&T’s associate director of construction, said some locations are repeatedly targeted.

Along Highway 92 in Hayward, thieves have used ladders and specialized tools to cut lines.

"In some cases, they’re using a really long rod with a Sawzall or attachment on the end," Wolfson said. "They’ll reach up to the strand and pull a rope, and use the Sawzall, and cut it."

Company phasing out legacy copper network

The backstory:

The thefts come as AT&T phases out its copper-based network in favor of fiber-optic and wireless services. Still, the crimes disrupt service and divert company resources.

"It does get frustrating because it does take a lot of manpower and time and takes away from our day-to-day operations," Wolfson said.

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Customers affected by copper theft

Why you should care:

Businesses say they feel the impact. Jingwei Li, who works at a kitchen cabinet showroom nearby, said internet outages caused by thefts disrupt operations.

"Our customers have to wait a long [time] to pay and pick up orders," Li said.

AT&T said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate the thefts, using surveillance video and witness information.

The company is offering rewards of up to $20,000 for tips leading to arrests and convictions.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan