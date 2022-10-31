Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert

California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state.

Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.

"I wanted to do it because it’s a busy work week. You know on Sundays is the best time for us," said one Oakland resident.

"If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice," said another resident named Angela.

Residents said they wanted to get their ballots in early to make sure their votes count.

Angela said, "I think every American once you’re eligible should really come out it’s a privilege and it’s a right. So you should really come out and vote."

Early voting centers opened across 27 California counties this weekend. People can drop off ballots in a secured box, register to vote, or cast their ballot on-site. Paul Mitchell, the vice president of Political Data, said about ten percent of Californians have returned a ballot and early votes lean Democrat.

"I think the top issue or voters on the ballot is probably prop 1. The ballot measure to afford abortion rights to all Californians." said Mitchell. "And that protection of abortion rights seems to be something that particularly Democrats are sighting as a reason why they are turning out and voting."

Mitchell said the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, will play a part in this election.

"The first impact is that a lot of media coverage and attention on social media is drawn away from the issues that voters site as being the most important issues in the election," said Mitchell.

The attack also highlights political violence. Mitchell said this could have an emotional impact on voters.

"They have had anxiety about a politics that has become so corrosive that people turn to violence. They have been concerned about a social media that has been so toxic as to encourage it," said Mitchell.