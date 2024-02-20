Expand / Collapse search

Audrii Cunningham found dead, timeline of disappearance

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

LIVINGSTON, Texas - On Tuesday, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found dead in Trinity River near Livingston, Texas, officials say.

The young girl was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 15, after she didn't get off the bus after school.

SUGGESTED: Audrii Cunningham's body found in Trinity River, authorities say

Don Steven McDougal, an alleged friend of her father's, is facing a capital murder charge for her death after he was admitted to leaving home with Cunningham the day she disappeared.

Audrii Cunningham murder suspect charged with Capital Murder

Polk County DA Shelly Sitton says that based on the evidence, an arrest warrant is in progress for Don Steven McDougal, 42. He faces a capital murder charge, which means he will be eligible for the death penalty. McDougal was arrested on Friday for an unrelated Aggravated Assault charge.

Here is a timeline of the details following her disappearance.

