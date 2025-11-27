Authorities investigate altercation near US Coast Guard housing in Novato

article

Authorities are investigating an altercation at a U.S. Coast Guard housing area in Novato on Thursday.

The altercation involved U.S. Coast Guard security and an unknown suspect, according to an alert from the Novato Police Department. It occurred near the housing area.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the areas of the Coast Guard housing complex around South Oakwood Drive, Bolling Circle, Smart Hamilton Station, Hathaway Drive and the Marin Valley Mobile Home Park.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.