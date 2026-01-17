Authorities seek help identifying 2 vehicles connected to deadly Stockton mass shooting

article

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday sought the public’s help to identify two vehicles that authorities suspect were involved in a November mass shooting at a birthday party in Stockton that left four people – including three children – dead and more than a dozen additional victims injured.

The SJCSO released surveillance images of the two vehicles, which both appear to be light-colored sedans.

The backstory:

Two 8-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, and a 21-year-old man were fatally shot at a banquet hall in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue on Nov. 29, during a 2-year-old’s birthday party.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has not said whether a lone shooter or multiple assailants carried out the Nov. 29 attack but believes the shooting was targeted.

The only suspect description, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said, is that the people involved were dressed in black and had face coverings.

Withrow added that at least 50 rounds went off from a total of five different guns, although that doesn't mean there are five different suspects.