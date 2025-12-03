Stockton shooting: What we know about 4 victims killed

The Brief Four people, including two 8-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy, were killed when gunmen opened fire at a toddler’s birthday party in Stockton, with 13 others injured. The victims were: Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8; Maya Lupian, 8; Amari Peterson, 14; and Susano Archuleta, 21. Authorities believe the attack was targeted and are seeking public tips, as Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has offered to pay the victims’ funeral expenses.



As authorities search for the gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a toddler’s birthday party in Stockton, killing four people and injuring more than a dozen others, loved ones are sharing memories of the young lives taken too soon.

Two 8-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, and a 21-year-old man were fatally shot Saturday at a banquet hall in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has not said whether a lone shooter or multiple assailants carried out the Nov. 29 attack but believes the shooting was targeted. Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information.

As days pass, four families are left shattered after their relatives were killed during the celebration for a 2-year-old’s birthday.

Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero

Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8, was one of the victims. She was a third-grader at Commodore Stockton Skills School.

"We found out because her mother is a teacher with the Stockton Unified School District," said district spokesperson Melinda Meza.

On a verified GoFundMe page, Journey’s family described her as a "curious and gentle soul who touched many hearts."

"Journey was growing up beautifully and should have had a long life where she could learn and play as much as she pleased," they wrote.

She leaves behind her parents, an older sister, and two older brothers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero pictured in undated photos, courtesy of GoFundMe.

Maya Lupian

Maya Lupian, 8, was a third-grader at Aspire APEX Academy, the school confirmed.

"Maya was the most outgoing 8-year-old you'd ever meet," her family said in a statement shared with the public. "She loved to dance, sing and draw. She was a purple belt in karate, and she loved being active. Maya was the light in everyone's life, the sweetest soul."

In a verified GoFundMe, the family wrote that they would have been celebrating Maya’s 9th birthday in two weeks, on Dec. 13.

Maya leaves behind her parents and two older brothers.

Amari Peterson

Fourteen-year-old Amari Peterson attended the party with his parents and three siblings.

"My son…he was full of life, laughter. The glue to our family," his mother, Kimberly Peterson, said.

His father, Patrick Peterson, said he saw a gunman wearing a face mask fire multiple rounds toward the area where Amari had been standing. He believes the shooter may have been targeting a rapper who was at the event.

Patrick Peterson said he grabbed his 1-year-old daughter and ran toward Amari, finding him shot once in the chest.

"He was just gasping for air, he was just trying to breathe…me…trying not to panic," Peterson recalled.

He performed CPR until medics arrived. Amari died at the hospital.

The family described the eighth-grader as outgoing and athletic.

"For my son to only be 14 and lose his life… We were planning for where he was going to go to high school. Now we're planning his funeral," Kimberly Peterson said.

Amari’s 12-year-old sister, Kaesanii, was grazed by a bullet and escaped through a back door.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help with expenses as they grapple with the sudden loss.

"I just want my son back," Kimberly Peterson said.

Susano Archuleta

The oldest victim was 21-year-old Susano Archuleta, according to KCRA, which spoke with his father and stepmother.

His parents said witnesses told them Susano helped protect children and his girlfriend by placing them inside a closet to hide as shots were fired.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the names of the victims.

Susano Archuleta pictured in this undated photo provided by family to KCRA.

What We Know

The shooting left 13 people injured. The sheriff’s office initially reported 11 wounded, but officials said Tuesday that two additional people were grazed by bullets and self-transported to a hospital on Monday, according to KCRA.

The conditions of those injured have not been disclosed, though Sheriff Patrick Withrow previously said one person was in critical condition.

The impact of the mass shooting has been felt far beyond Stockton.

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has offered to cover funeral expenses for the victims, according to Vice Mayor Jason Lee.

When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke," Burna Boy said in a statement provided by Lee. "After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone."

"I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing," he added.