Authorities seek help identifying woman found dead in San Francisco

San Francisco authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead in San Francisco’s Cathedral Hill earlier in the year.

What we know:

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the woman was found unresponsive in the entryway of a building at 1301 Franklin Street on May 18.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

Authorities were unable to identify the woman, and released a composite sketch in the hopes that someone may be able to recognize and name her.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the woman was about 50 years old with red hair and green eyes. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed around 107 pounds.

The woman also had several tattoos, including one with three distinctive lines of text that read

What you can do:

Authorities said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner uses "extensive investigatory methods to identify decedents," such as valid government-issued identification, fingerprint comparison, witness interviews and DNA testing. In most cases, these methods result in a positive identification within 24 hours.

"In this rare case, these investigative methods have not yet resulted in a positive identification," the office said. "As we close out the year, the OCME is again seeking the public’s assistance in identifying her so that her next of kin can be notified."

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity was asked to contact the OCME Investigative Division at (415) 641-2220 or email OCME.INV@SFGOV.ORG or OCME@SFGOV.ORG.