Authorities seek man who exposed self, assaulted driver on San Jose bus

San Jose authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus before sexually assaulting the driver.

A surveillance camera on the bus caught the man "pleasuring himself" in front of several passengers aboard the VTA bus on June 11, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

"At one point, he stood inches away from a woman exposing himself before walking to the front of the bus and continuing his lewd conduct next to the bus driver," the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement.





The man was described as standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair, a beard and a mustache. (Courtesy of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The video also depicts the man brushing his hand against the bus driver’s arm before exiting the bus in the area of South King and Tully roads, near Welch Park.

The man was described as standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair, a beard and a mustache, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray knit beanie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity was asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 408-808-4431.

