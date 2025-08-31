Authorities warn of strong rip currents along Bay Area beaches through Monday

The Brief People packed Bay Area beaches over the holiday weekend to find relief from soaring temperatures. The National Service has warned of an increased risk of dangerous rip currents at most Bay Area beaches through Labor Day Monday. Beachgoers are urged to keep a close eye on their children, and to swim parallel to the ocean if they are caught up in a rip current.



People packed Bay Area beaches this holiday weekend, trying to find relief from triple-digit heat elsewhere. But it comes as authorities are warning of an increased danger from strong rip currents.

Ocean Beach in San Francisco was the place to cool off Sunday.

What they're saying:

"It's amazing, we're actually from Davis, so it's like 103 today there. So to be here, cooler and not overcast is amazing," said Melissa KIng.

"It's nice. You never see this many people out here," said Emily Deng of San Francisco.

It was a similar scene Sunday in Capitola in Santa Cruz County, where people jammed the beach as temperatures soared into the 90s.

But the extra people on the beach – and in the water – is coming at a tricky time.

"You've got to know your limits. That's the biggest thing," said Adytia Lakshmin of San Francisco.

The National Service has warned of an increased risk of dangerous rip currents at most Bay Area beaches through Labor Day Monday.

Safety advice from San Francisco Fire Dept.

"What ends up happening is the people get pulled out to sea and that's when they realize they can't outswim the current," said Lt. Elias Mariano of the San Francisco FIre Department.

Mariano says their units are patrolling city beaches throughout the weekend to keep tabs on currents.

"Never turn your back on the ocean. If you're not familiar with how the water acts, you don't swim well, we advise you not to get in the water."

If you do get pulled out in a rip current, remember this.

"You are to swim parallel to the ocean," said Mariano. "Swim parallel until you get out of it and you're able to swim in as you normally would. You will tire yourself out if you try to fight the rip current."

Parents are urged to keep an extra close eye on their children at the beach.

"I have been keeping an eye when she goes out there. I saw the sign, so I've been making sure she stays not too far out," said King.