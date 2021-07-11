Expand / Collapse search

Average national price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21, Bay Area average is $4.39

Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
article

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Vehicles are driven past a 76 gas station on May 30, 2021 in San Mateo, California. (Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks earlier.