Axiom Space's Ax-3 Mission Wednesday launch scrubbed. Here's the new launch time

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX and Axiom Space scrubbed the Wednesday crewed launch to the International Space Station to allow for additional pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle.

It was initially scheduled to launch at 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The all-European-crewed mission is now scheduled to launch on Thursday at 4:49 p.m.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX said "the additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle."

Four astronauts – Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden – will head to the International Space Station for nearly two weeks to conduct various science experiments and research in micogravity, before heading back home to Earth, according to NASA.