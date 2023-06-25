Ayesha Curry’s wine brand sold to Napa Valley winery

article

Napa Valley’s Prisoner Wine Company will now be serving Ayesha Curry's wine brand.

Constellation Brands, the umbrella to Prisoner Wine Co. and fifth-largest wine company in the U.S., announced Friday they purchased Domaine Curry.

It's a full-bodied red co-founded by Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Stephen Curry.

Ayesha Curry said in a video posted to the company website that she wanted to honor the strong women in her family by creating a big, beautiful and bold wine.

"Food and wine have always been an integral part of our lives, and it has been a thrilling experience introducing our Domaine Curry portfolio to the world," said Ayesha Curry & Sydel Curry-Lee, co-Founders of Domaine Curry. "We are so excited to partner with a company that shares our values and aspirations, that can also offer quality sourcing, expert winemaking, and best-in-class DTC, e-commerce, and hospitality resources needed to make more space for women of color in the luxury wine landscape."

The announcement came as the Currys were promoting "Stephen Curry: Underrated" at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.