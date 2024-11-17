Baby carrots contaminated with E. coli recalled; 1 killed, dozens sickened

article

The Brief People in 18 states have been sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby carrots. One person has died.



An E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people and caused one death is tied to bagged, organic baby carrots sold under multiple brand names, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.

Health officials said 39 people were infected and 15 were hospitalized in 18 states after eating organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, California.

The carrots have been recalled. They were sold in bags under multiple brand names including 365, Cal-Organic, Nature's Promise, O-Organics, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, among others.

The carrots are no longer in stores, but the CDC is warning consumers to not eat recalled bag carrots and to check their refrigerators or freezers and throw away any carrots that fit the description.

The recalled organic baby carrots have best-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

States with E. coli cases

Most of the infected people live in New York, Minnesota and Washington, followed by California and Oregon, although infections have been reported in states throughout the country, according to the CDC.

Here are all the states that have reported cases from the recalled carrots:

Washington

Oregon

California

Wyoming

Colorado

Texas

Minnesota

Missouri

Arkansas

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Michigan

New York

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Other recent E. coli outbreaks

In October, more than 100 McDonald’s customers were sickened and one person was killed by an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. linked to slivered onions.

In the U.K., one person died in an E. coli outbreak in June linked to lettuce that sickened at least 275 people. Organic walnuts sickened consumers in 19 states with E. coli infections in April.

Despite the number of recent outbreaks, experts say the food supply is generally safe, although there hasn't been much progress in curbing infections caused by E. coli.

E. coli symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria. They include:

severe stomach cramps

diarrhea, which is often bloody

vomiting

People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC said.

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

More information about the recall can be found here.