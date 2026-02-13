Wildcare's rescue and rehabilitation center to open in the fall

The Brief A 60-year-old wildlife rescue in San Rafael is undergoing renovations. Wildcare will move into a new $24M facility this fall. There is a fundraising campaign to finish construction.



A beloved North Bay wildlife rescue center is in the final stages of constructing a facility befitting its enormous mission to save as many local critters as possible when they get injured, oftentimes by human activity.

World-class facility

The new Wildcare complex in San Rafael, under construction, will be one of the most advanced wildlife care centers in the world.

Wildcare, the San Rafael 60-year-old wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, preservation, education non-profit, will be moving into their new $24 million world-class hospital and education facility this fall. It will be four times larger than the old facility that once stood here.

The education center, a 147-year-old parish hall, has been preserved and renovated.

This facility is state-of-the-art, seismic ready and ready for sea level rise.

What they're saying:

"The existing site here was in the flood plan, so we're raising the whole grade up by four feet," said Cahill Construction Project Manager Kirsten Gregory. "It is entirely privately funded from individuals and private foundations, and it's heartwarming to know that people care that much," said Nicole Trautsch, Wildcare’s director of fundraising.

In her own words, Wildcare Executive Director Ellyn Weisel explains how this site will be a beacon to ease the inevitable conflict between wild animals and human society.

"Wildcare sort of sits between wildlife and humans. We take almost over 13,000 phone calls a year on our wildlife hotline. Thirty-five hundred animals a year; about 2,900 of them are brought by people. We're a solution, you know, to conflict and I think that's what people love about us. The point being is: you have somewhere to go and this is gonna allow them to do their work even better. Capabilities and care. It's just so much greater, the latest technology and being in the forefront of how we treat these wild animals when they do end up in our hospitals" said Weisel.

The results are amazing. "80% of those animals that are brought to us are gonna be released back in the wild," said Weisel. "We work very hard to make sure that every patient possible has an opportunity to go back into the wild and have a second chance," said Nicole Trautsch, Wildcare’s director of fundraising.

Just as important: as in pre-pandemic days, kids, families and folks are invited to come, see, wonder and learn. Project manager Gregory can't wait to see her children here for the wonder she and her brothers enjoyed as children. "I'm so excited to bring them back here and show them this amazing place and organization," said project manager Kirsten Gregory.

Crossing the finish line

When this is done, this is going to become one of the great assets of the Bay Area, like the Marine Mammal Center, the Exploratorium, the Steinhart Aquarium and it will cement the Bay Area's place as one of those places that cherishes wildlife like very few others.

If you would like to help raise the last $2 million needed to finish construction, go to the campaign website. Your donation will be doubled and matched.

