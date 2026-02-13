Bay Area Black Comedy Competition returns to Oakland, spotlighting rising talent

The Brief The competition, founded in 1987, has helped launch the careers of comedians including Chris Tucker, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, and D.L. Hughley. Semifinalists Lele Mason of Chicago and East Oakland’s Tristan Johnson performed Friday. The finals will take place Sunday in Oakland.



Laughter filled the room as comedians took the stage for the semifinals during the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition and Festival. It's a long-running showcase that has served as a launching pad for generations of Black comedians.

It was created in 1987 to give Black performers a space to develop their voices and connect with audiences, at a time when opportunities in mainstream comedy were limited.

A legacy of launching stars

Over the decades, it has gained a reputation for identifying and cultivating talent, with past participants including Chris Tucker, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon and D.L. Hughley.

Executive producer and founder Tony Spires said the competition carries both cultural and historical significance.

"This space is historic. In 1988, our second year of competition, Oakland's own Mark Curry won this competition right here," Spires said. "Black comedians in those days weren't given a chance to show their wares, especially if they were not of the same ilk of their mainstream counterparts."

Among this year’s semifinalists are Lele Mason of Chicago, who described the opportunity as deeply personal.

"The little girl in me is already feeling like a winner. I feel like I'm living an answered prayer and my dreams are coming true," Mason said. "It's very much us centered. It's for us, created for us, developed for us, supported by us."

East Oakland native Tristan Johnson said advancing in the competition carries meaning beyond the stage.

"I’m excited. It’s a lot of people, that’s big and famous that haven’t even made it to this point. So this is bragging rights. This matters," Johnson said, adding that he plans to get a tattoo if he wins.

Organizers said the event continues to draw comedians of all backgrounds, while maintaining its mission of elevating Black voices in comedy.

"When the modern day Black history books are written, hopefully they'll say the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition and Festival existed and existed right here, and it brought a lot of people to the attention of not just the entertainment industry, but to the world," Spires said.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday at the Henry J. Kaiser Center, where the winner will receive a $10,000 prize and a chance to take their career to the next level in Hollywood.