Baby delivered after San Jose crash dies of injuries

A baby delivered by C-section following a traffic accident last week in San Jose has died, police said Thursday.

The two-car crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. on May 15, in the area of Farringdon Drive and South White Road.

A pregnant woman driving a 2018 white Ford sedan was headed north on South White Road when she tried to turn left onto Farringdon, but hit an oncoming 2016 black Jeep SUV, according to San Jose police.

The woman was hospitalized for an emergency C-section and afterward the infant was in critical condition.

On May 19, the baby died, authorities said.

The death is the 18th traffic death this year in San Jose.

May has been an especially tragic month so far.

On May 2, the driver of an SUV was killed and three child passengers, ages 8, 4 and 2, were sent to a hospital when his vehicle hit a metal guardrail in south San Jose.

On May 7, a truck driver ran a red light, killing a bicyclist.



Bay City News contributed to this report.