Baby turkey theft from San Jose farm caught on camera

The Brief Surveillance video shows the moment a baby turkey was stolen from San Jose's Emma Prusch Farms Park. The theft happened Sunday afternoon. A park officials says that same night, someone broke into the chicken coop. Five chickens were stolen and one was left dead, officials said. The SJPD are investigating.



Animal thefts

What we know:

Amanda Rodriguez, a spokesperson from San Jose's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services, said the fowl was taken from Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 S. King Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Later that same night, Rodriguez said someone broke into the chicken coop and stole five chickens and left another dead. She said it is not clear if the incidents are related, but that her and the farm staff's instincts say that they are likely related.

The surveillance video shows a man climbing over a fence to access the barn. He takes the turkey from an enclosed area where it appears more than one turkey was being held. The turkeys can be seen flapping their wings wildly. The man on video then walks away nonchalantly with the turkey in his possession.

Rodriguez said this was done brazenly and that none of the staff recognized the man, seen on video waring a black baseball cap, tan boots with baggy pants and either a hooded sweatshirt or multicolored jacket with a hood.

She said the staff also didn't hear what was going on and that if they had, they would have responded. Upon review of the nighttime footage, it was too difficult to make out if it was the same person or not. The footage shared with KTVU, shows a timestamp starting at 8:32 p.m. The video shows a person approaching the chicken coop area, but the camera's vantage point is from far away and the image of the person is not very clear.

Rodriguez did not want to speculate as to why the turkey was stolen nor why the chickens were taken later in the night.

She said there is a longer version of the footage that shows the daytime suspect doing laps around the barn as if he were waiting for the area to be clear. Families are walking through the area, even some with kids in strollers, she said.

Police said they responded to the farm to investigate the animal theft one day later on Monday.

"The suspect was captured on surveillance footage, but remains unidentified at this time."

About this farm

Emma Prusch Farm Park is an 86-acre agricultural site where children can learn about animals. There are on-site community gardens, fruit orchards, hayrides and school tours. It also has the distinction of featuring San Jose's largest barn.