Bald eagle hatches in Southern California on live camera feed

A live camera feed captured a bald eagle hatching on Thursday in Big Bear, California.

The chick's parents, Jackie and Shadow, have been returning to the nest for daily feedings. They are also looking after a second egg in the nest.

Nestled in a pine tree about 145 feet tall, the sibling should hatch any day now, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, operators of the feed.

During nesting season, Jackie sleeps in the nest, and Shadow sleeps perched in a tree nearby in case he is needed.

The light at the nest is an infrared light, which cannot be seen by the eagles or humans. It is only picked up by the camera, and enables nighttime viewing.

Last year the pair laid two eggs, but they didn't make it, according to officials.

