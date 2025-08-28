Barbara Lee has been Oakland's mayor for 100 days

The Brief Mayor Barbara Lee has now been Oakland's leader for 100 days. Her priorities are public safety, making city feel better. She also clapped back at President Trump who has criticized Oakland.



Barbara Lee has now been Oakland's leader for 100 days: The longtime congresswoman continues to face challenges of low police staffing, homelessness and blight, and threats from the federal government.

Lee has spelled out her 100-day plan, reduced to 10 points. Her main focus is improving public safety and making the city look – and feel – better.

In an interview with KTVU on Thursday, Lee said to achieve that, Oakland needs more help with public safety, improving healthcare, providing more housing and lifting up the lives of young people, for example.

"There's a lot more work we must do," she said. "It's all hands on deck."

On the good news front, crime numbers are trending down, according to recently released reports by city leaders.

Part of that safety improvement is credited to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, which has been sending in reinforcements from the California Highway Patrol.

Earlier this week at the kickoff of the Democratic National Committee summer session in Minnesota, Lee defended her record so far in office.

"In just 100 days, we've secured millions of funding to get people housed and expand services," she told her fellow Democrats. "We've done that in less than 100 days actually. We also see the scar of trash and illegal dumping, but we don't turn away. Violet crime is down 29%, homicides are down 21%, vehicle thefts are down 45%."

At the same time, the Oakland police union said that calls for emergency services are answered much faster, but there is still a shortage of officers to respond to those calls.

Lee told KTVU that the city is "working diligently" to fund sideshow patrols, while also acknowledging the police department is shortstaffed and she is working to bring the current officer level to 700.

"We have to engage in recruitment efforts," she said Thursday. "We're doing everything we can do."

Despite the improvement in crime, President Donald Trump recently called out Oakland for its crime reputation, suggesting he may send in federal law enforcement into The Town, just as he has done in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Lee responded to that during her speech, saying the president is "lying about Oakland, just as he has with other cities he's trashed."

In her interview, Lee said that she knows Trump is just waiting for some bedlam to occur in Oakland so that he can send in the guard.

"I know what this man is about," Lee said. "He's trying to dismantle our democracy and establish an authoritarian government. We don't need federal intervention."

Lee took office earlier this year after a special election recalled former Mayor Sheng Thao.

Thao now faces criminal corruption charges, which she's denied all allegations.