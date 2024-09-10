Barricaded suspect taken into custody by Oakland police

Police in Oakland were on the scene of a barricaded suspect inside a residence on International Boulevard Tuesday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

Police received calls about an armed person making threats in the 2500 block of International Boulevard., just down the street from an El Pollo Loco restaurant. OPD's dispatch team was told there was a person with a knife inside a residence on the street.

Officers were able to take the person into custody. OPD is now asking community members to share any information they may have about this investigation. Videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.