BART experiencing major systemwide delays due to network issues

BART is experiencing major delays system-wide due to computer and routing issues according to a Saturday afternoon advisory.

As of 2:15 p.m., there is no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae and no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

In addition, AC Transit is providing bus service in between West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and 12th Street stations at this time.

Real-time updates can be found at BART's official website.