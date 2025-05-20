The Brief A fire on the BART tracks in San Leandro shut down the station and suspended service on several lines. The immediate cause of the fire wasn't known. This is the second major BART issue this month.



A fire at the BART station in San Leandro stopped service on Tuesday morning, sending sparks flying and stopping train service for a large swath of riders – the second major BART issue this month.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. on the elevated tracks and caused the San Leandro station to close, according to BART spokesman Chris Fillippi.

Service stopped on the orange, green and blue lines between Berryessa in San Jose and Lake Merritt in Oakland, the agency said.

KTVU cameras spotted a fire up on the tracks about 6 a.m. and smoking grass below, apparently started when sparks dropped from above.

Viewers took cell phone video of the fire, which sounded like mini explosions.

Filippi said BART officials didn't know what caused the fire.

Officials estimated it could take as long as 5 p.m. for full service restoration. Crews have to replace 500-feet of fiber optic and 700 feet of train control.

That left passengers scrambling.

Kate, who was trying to hop on BART in San Jose, said, "it's really frustrating. It leaves a lot of people stuck, as you can see."

Others were seen walking around the Berryessa station, trying to figure out what to do.

The Alameda County Fire Department was called to the scene but couldn't immediately put out the fire as they had to make sure the electricity on the tracks was fully turned off.

Battalion Chief Brandon Buckley said fire crews closed the station to keep people out, and no one was injured by the flames.

"It's pretty unusual," he said. "But it's something we train for."

Last week, BART had a major meltdown when its computer networking system went dark for about four hours.

In that case, BART officials said the staff at the control center could not see the circuit board, which shows the track circuits.

And without that visibility, officials said, the agency wouldn't run the trains.

Eventually, crews were able to do a hard reset, officials said, and the devices started to come back up.

Fire breaks out on tracks at San Leandro BART station. May 20, 2025 Photo: Stringer

Alameda County fire crews put out the fire at the San Leandro BART station. May 20, 2025 Photo: Stringer

Smoke billows from a fire on the San Leandro BART tracks. May 20, 2025 Photo: Stringer