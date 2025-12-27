BART reports major delays in SFO and East Bay directions due to disabled train

article

BART reported a major delay Saturday afternoon in trains traveling toward San Francisco International Airport and those using the Transbay Tube going to the East Bay due to a disabled train outside of West Oakland Station.

The Red line was cancelled, and the Green and Blue lines were diverted to MacArthur Station, Bay Area Rapid Transit said shortly before 4 p.m. on social media.

"A rescue train is on the way to the disabled train," BART said. "All 50 stations remain open and have service, but some riders may have to make a transfer to complete their trips."

