BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays

BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather.

In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays.

Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides, flooding, and falling trees have plagued California during the onslaught of recent storms.

ALSO: Highway 37 in Marin County to reopen Monday morning

Authorities say wet weather will continue until mid-week. Flood advisories are in place through Tuesday.