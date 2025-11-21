BART service stopped between Hayward and Berryessa

article

BART service is stopped Friday morning between the Hayward and Berryessa stations, the transit agency said.

The trains are stopped due to an equipment issue.

Passengers are being asked to find other modes of transportation for the morning commute.

The transit agency says the green line from Daly City will go as far as the Bayfair station and orange train line from Richmond will go as far as Hayward.

BART has not shared an estimated time of reopening.