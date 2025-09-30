BART trains are getting longer. Here's why

BART trains have gotten a little longer thanks to recent ridership gains.

All trains on the Yellow Line from Antioch to the San Francisco International Airport grew from eight cars to nine, the transit agency announced on Monday.

The Yellow Line is BART's most popular, but BART officials said they also added cars to some trains on the Red, Blue and Green lines, which will now feature four eight-car trains during the morning and evening peak hours in order to increase rider capacity.

BART's ridership in August increased by 10 percent compared with the same month last year and so far this year its busiest days were in September.

The highest daily ridership total of the year was on Sept. 10, when 219,918 riders hopped on a train, BART officials said in a news release.

BART said the ridership increases coincide with its effort to improve safety, cleanliness and the overall rider experience.

Agency officials said the installation of its new fare gates at all 50 stations helped reduce crime throughout the system, that its on-time performance increased to 94 percent recently and it now allows riders to "tap and ride" using credit or debit cards and mobile payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

