Expand / Collapse search

BASE jumpers illegally take to Yosemite’s El Capitan during government shutdown

By Chris Williams
Published  October 13, 2025 3:27pm PDT
Yosemite National Park
FOX Local
BASE jumpers exploit government shutdown to leap in Yosemite

BASE jumpers exploit government shutdown to leap in Yosemite

In early October, amid the U.S. government shutdown, a trail runner and climber ascending Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan spotted individuals illegally parachuting from the summit. (Credit: Charles Winstead/@bigwalltrailrunner via Storyful)

The Brief

    • A climber filmed BASE jumpers leaping illegally from Yosemite’s El Capitan during the government shutdown.
    • Charles Winstead said he saw more than eight people jumping over several days.
    • Park staffing cuts and furloughs hindered enforcement during the shutdown.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - As the U.S. government shutdown left Yosemite National Park short-staffed, a climber captured videos of BASE jumpers leaping illegally from El Capitan — a risky thrill made easier by the lack of enforcement.

Charles Winstead, @bigwalltrailrunner, captured videos of BASE jumpers on October 6 and 12. He said he witnessed more than eight people engaging in the activity over several days.

What they're saying:

"Definitely feeling some freedom to flout the rules due to the shutdown," Winstead wrote on Instagram.

Featured

Bay Area DJ plays set atop Yosemite's Half Dome, bringing music to new heights
article

Bay Area DJ plays set atop Yosemite's Half Dome, bringing music to new heights

Habitaat took his music to new heights -- literally.

Dig deeper:

The term BASE refers to the four categories of fixed objects from which jumpers launch: Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (cliffs).

BASE jumping is banned in all national parks under federal regulations prohibiting "aircraft and air delivery." The National Park Service has said the activity presents a "significant safety risk," according to past statements.

In a report released in July, the National Parks Conservation Association noted that the Park Service has lost about 24 percent of its permanent staff since the Trump administration took office, citing Department of the Interior–directed layoffs.

During the October government shutdown, many of Yosemite’s remaining staff members were furloughed, hindering park operations and enforcement efforts.

Upside down 'distress' American flag hung at Yosemite National Park

Upside down 'distress' American flag hung at Yosemite National Park

Six people hung an upside-down "distress" American flag at Yosemite National Park.

The Source: Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

Yosemite National ParkCalifornia