BASE jumpers illegally take to Yosemite’s El Capitan during government shutdown

A climber filmed BASE jumpers leaping illegally from Yosemite's El Capitan during the government shutdown. Charles Winstead said he saw more than eight people jumping over several days. Park staffing cuts and furloughs hindered enforcement during the shutdown.



As the U.S. government shutdown left Yosemite National Park short-staffed, a climber captured videos of BASE jumpers leaping illegally from El Capitan — a risky thrill made easier by the lack of enforcement.

Charles Winstead, @bigwalltrailrunner, captured videos of BASE jumpers on October 6 and 12. He said he witnessed more than eight people engaging in the activity over several days.

"Definitely feeling some freedom to flout the rules due to the shutdown," Winstead wrote on Instagram.

The term BASE refers to the four categories of fixed objects from which jumpers launch: Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (cliffs).

BASE jumping is banned in all national parks under federal regulations prohibiting "aircraft and air delivery." The National Park Service has said the activity presents a "significant safety risk," according to past statements.

In a report released in July, the National Parks Conservation Association noted that the Park Service has lost about 24 percent of its permanent staff since the Trump administration took office, citing Department of the Interior–directed layoffs.

During the October government shutdown, many of Yosemite’s remaining staff members were furloughed, hindering park operations and enforcement efforts.