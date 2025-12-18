Baseball and Broadway? San Francisco Giants buy historic Curran Theatre

The Brief The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the organization has purchased the historic Curran Theatre on Geary Street--which dates back to 1922. Giants CEO Larry Baer did not say how much the team paid for the theater, which frequently hosts Broadway plays and musicals. Baer said he is looking to add more to the calendar, like concerts or private events.



The San Francisco Giants now own a piece of the city's Theater District. The team has bought the historic Curran Theatre.

Sports and the stage?

The Giants organization announced Thursday it's purchased the theater on Geary Street – which dates back to 1922.

What they're saying:

"Baseball and Broadway, I like that," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"Like the Giants, it's been around a long time. And we felt that we had an opportunity to add to its great tradition," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer.

What will change and what won't

What we know:

Baer did not say how much they paid for the theater, which was owned by producer Carole Shorenstein Hays, and frequently hosts Broadway plays and musicals. Baer said that won't change, but he is looking to add more to the calendar, like concerts or private events.

"Baseball's a sport and theater is theater and music is music. But if you kind of put it all into the same umbrella, it's serving audiences and providing pleasure to people," said Baer.

Baer says it's also a chance to be part of the recent growth in and around the Theater District.

"Union Square is one of the areas that we think is a real opportunity to get back to its former self and beyond," said Baer.

"It's just another sign that we're on the rise," said Lurie.

Union Square's growth continues

The announcement of this deal came on the same day as a record-setting crowd packed Ellis Street for the fourth installment of the Third Thursdays block party, which featured DJ Wooli. An estimated 16,000 to 18,000 people showed up. Ellis Street staple John's Grill helped organize Third Thursdays, which began in September.

Local perspective:

"This has grown quick. In a matter of months, people are really receptive to it," said John's Grill owner John Konstin Jr.

More Union Square businesses have opened in recent months as well, points out Union Square Alliance Marketing Director Hollie Chiao, although there are still some vacancies.

"We need to keep our foot on the accelerator. We've got a lot of momentum now, and we've got to keep it up in 2026," said Lurie.

The Source: Interviews by KTVU reporter John Krinjak