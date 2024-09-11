Basketball star Jeremy Lin takes on tennis pro Michael Chang in charity pickleball tournament

Pickleball has been called the fastest-growing sport in the US. It's getting more exposure thanks to professional star power.

Bay Area former NBA great Jeremy Lin recently picked up a paddle for a friendly celebrity tournament and a good cause.

Lin, who grew up in Palo Alto, took on former Tennis pro Michael Chang, in "DINKsanity."

A dink in pickleball is a soft shot that's hit over the net.

Linsanity personified Lin's overnight rise to basketball stardom.

"10 to 1 or 15 to 1, I'm a heavy underdog right now," Lin told KTVU's Betty Yu of his chances against Chang.

The two competed before a packed audience. The Hub Sports Club in Alameda, the home of the Bay Area Breakers, which is part of Major League Pickleball. Lin is part of the ownership group.

"Anytime you have this type of momentum, especially for something great like sports, I think it's awesome, and we're seeing community, that's the biggest thing. There's so much community around it right now, so I just hope we continue to build the pickleball industry," said Lin. "I think pickleball is a nice little dark horse that can over time grow."

The tournament raised more than $30,000 to benefit The Jeremy Lin Foundation, which serves underprivileged youth as well as the nonprofit Pickleball Cares.

"We focus a lot on AAPI empowerment and cross-racial solidarity and the Bay Area is one of our two sites where we do a lot of work," said Lin.

Twelve-year-old twins Anthony and Brayden Chen of Albany regularly play pickleball.

"Jeremy Lin never gave up even though he was shorter, it's harder to get into the NBA when he's shorter in basketball," said Brayden.

Chang said one of the benefits of playing the sport is that it's a social activity.

"It's a sport that it's so easy to talk at the same time, to laugh," said Chang. "I don't know anybody out here that does not come out here and have fun playing the sport."

Lin, who says he plays at the beginner level, showed Yu some basic moves. When asked whether DINKsanity could be the next big phrase?

"I dont know, I don't know, I feel like I need to earn that nickname with good performances," he said as he laughed.

Chang went undefeated in the two exhibition matches against Lin.

