Bay Area air quality poor due to fires, Spare the Air Alert in effect

A "Spare the Air Alert" is in effect for the San Francisco Bay Area as of Wednesday morning due to smoke from massive fires that are burning across the region and state.

The National Weather Service tweeted that "The air quality will be very poor for the foreseeable future given rapid spread of fires and stagnant air mass."

The smell of smoke wafted through the air in many parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday morning. Ashes collected on tops of cars in some areas.

Santa Clara Valley had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107 as of Wednesday midmorning, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The Eastern Zone, which includes Concord, Danville, Lafayette, Livermore, Martinez, Oakley, Orinda, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and surrounding towns, had an AQI of 110.

These figures mean that air levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups, and active children and adults, as well as people with respiratory diseases like asthma should limit outdoor exertion.

Kristina Chu, the acting communications manager for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, told the SF Chronicle that if people don't have N95 masks, the agency recommends staying inside to avoid wildfire smoke.

When a spare-the-air alert is declared it is illegal to burn wood. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District recommends taking public transit, carpooling, or biking during this time.