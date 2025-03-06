This Bay Area anchor city was ranked as the top place to live for older adults

article

The Brief San Francisco topped a new list of best places to live for adults 50 and older. The analysis by AARP looked at factors including housing and transportation. Several other Bay Area cities were recognized in AARP's list.



San Francisco has landed at the very top of a list of the best places to live in the U.S. for older Americans.

The analysis by AARP placed the City by the Bay as the number one best "very large" place to live in America for adults 50 years and older.

The index scores cities and communities on seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement and opportunity.

The analysis also looks at sub-indicators, including accessibility to quality medical care, grocery stores and affordable housing, as well as social and cultural opportunities, access to exercise, walkability and easy and affordable transportation options.

It’s the fifth time San Francisco took the lead spot in AARP's annual Livability Index.

By the numbers:

San Francisco received the highest score in the health category, receiving an 84 out 100.

It also got high ratings for transportation with a score of 75 points.

‘No perfect community’

Despite being ranked at the top, researchers pointed to the tough issues that have long-faced San Francisco.

"There is no one perfect community," AARP vice president of family, home and community said, as the report noted the city’s struggles with affordable housing and its homeless crisis.

"However, it excels in areas such as health access, convenient and safe transportation and places to socialize and engage," researchers said.

San Francisco was joined by other Bay Area "very large" cities to rank among the top best places for adults 50 and older.

Other top Bay Area cities

San Mateo came in 21st place and Alameda was ranked 25th best on the list.

The analysis found that the "very large" communities that made the list had high marks for having close access to so-called essentials like grocery stores and parks.

"They also were recognized for their lively, engaged neighborhoods," the AARP said.

Cities and communities considered in the "very large," category had a population of 500,000 and up.

Category of ‘large’ communities

Bay Area cities also made the list in the report's ranking of the best places to live for "large communities."

Berkeley and Marin made that list, coming in 20th and 25th place, respectively.

"Large communities" were defined as those with a population of 100,000 to 499,999.

The top spot in that category went to Arlington, Virginia.

The AARP report listed a total of 100 communities, under four categories based on population.

In addition to "very large" and "large," the rankings were for "medium communities," with a population of 25,000 to 99,999, and "small" communities, those with a population of 5,000 to 24,999.

There was no Bay Area presence in the rankings for best medium and small communities for older adults.