Bay Area artist scribing entire US Constitution with quill pens to get out the vote

A Brisbane artist is hoping that her art, created with the stroke of a pen, will help get out the vote this Election Day. Beth Grossman is in the process of transcribing the entire US Constitution on old US Mint money bags with quill feather pens. The pens are the same tool used by scribes of the original document in the 1700s.

"I’m about a quarter to a third of the way," said Grossman, who started the project several years ago, and noted that her choice of money bags as her canvas was very intentional.

"The amount of money that is being used on political campaigns right now, it’s mind blowing, and when I think about how that money could be used otherwise for social projects, it breaks my heart," said Grossman, who has been scribing the Constitution at the Minessota Street Project gallery in San Francisco's Dogpatch District.

Her mission is also to help people better appreciate the dedication it took to create the document, and by extension, the rights outlined within it. Visitors to her gallery have been given the opportunity to try their hand at making and using a quill feather pen as well.

"I’m asking people to think about writing or drawing what you care about, what you hope for our country," said Grossman.

Grossman has been spotted scribing in places of historical importance all across the country.

"I have done it at Mount Rushmore, I have done it at the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, The White House, Justice Department, Capitol Building," and elsewhere, said Grossman.

As the election nears, Grossman has also been encouraging people to vote.

"I have the registration forms right here," said Grossman. "I talk to people about voting as a civic duty."

If you would like to see Grossman at work, she'll be scribing as part of her "Searching for Democracy," series on Saturday, October 26th and Saturday, November 2nd at The Minnesota Street Project gallery located at 1275 Minnesota Street in San Francisco.

