Boat safety experts emphasize preparedness following San Francisco Bay vessel sinking

The Brief A recent tragedy involving a cabin cruiser that sank near Alcatraz Island has raised critical questions regarding passenger preparedness and water safety protocols on the San Francisco Bay. Boat safety experts and rescue personnel recommend that all passengers locate life jackets, check safety equipment, and learn basic emergency radio procedures before departing. When booking private charters, passengers are advised to review the crew’s safety records and ask detailed questions about how past incidents were handled.



A recent vessel sinking near Alcatraz Island has prompted regional maritime experts to highlight the critical importance of passenger preparedness and proactive safety measures before heading out onto the water.

While boat safety experts emphasize that many details surrounding Tuesday's tragedy on the San Francisco Bay remain unknown, the incident has renewed focus on basic survival protocols.

Experienced mariners warn that the Bay's cold, choppy, and unpredictable waters leave very little room for error during an emergency.

"When people come onto my boat I always give them an education," said Jeff Berman, who has captained both recreational and commercial ships for more than three decades.

Berman noted that too many passengers step onto vessels without actively considering their own personal safety.

Critical questions to ask before departure

According to maritime safety experts, passengers embarking on private excursions should never hesitate to consult their operators regarding emergency procedures.

"If you’re going out on a boat, on a private boat you should ask for the safety equipment, you should ask where lifejackets are, you should ask where flares are," said Berman. "You should ask how to use the radio and they should give you a quick lesson on how to call the Coast Guard in case something happens to the skipper or owner of the boat."

Additionally, those planning to book private charters are encouraged to request the crew's official charter record ahead of time.

Experts advise consumers to follow up with direct questions regarding any recent incidents and how those situations were managed by the staff.

The importance of proper life vest fitting

First responders who assisted in yesterday's rescue operations are also using the event to educate the public on basic survival gear.

"I think this is the perfect time for people to learn about water safety," said Lt. Mariano Elias of the San Francisco Fire Department, standing near one of the vessels utilized during the rescue and search.

Elias noted that discomfort is one of the reasons people choose not to wear life jackets.

However, he stressed that if adults choose not to wear them continuously, they should consider whether children and seniors are properly secured, and that an appropriate vest is readily accessible for every person on board.

"The rule is that you should always have a life vest that does fit you, whether you’re an adult, a teen, an infant or toddler, it should be the appropriate size," said Elias. "It is not that comfortable, but it will keep you afloat."

In the event that a passenger ends up overboard in the bay's frigid waters with a life jacket, Berman shared an important technique for conserving body heat while waiting for rescue.

"You keep your extremities together, you keep yourself in a ball to keep warm," said Berman. "Really it's keeping your body close to conserve heat."