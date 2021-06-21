Bay Area celebrates first weekend since state reopening

On the first weekend that California was reopened, businesses started to regain patrons, Bay Area residents were out and about enjoying the reopening, and the streets were live with activities.

Giving us all a much needed glimpse back in time to what life looked like pre-pandemic.

The staff at High Scores Arcade hasn't seen a crowd like the one that filled the shop on Sunday in months.

"Today was actually the first day that we hit our capacity," said Jonathan Williams, High Scores Arcade manager.

The popular arcade was closed for the last 18 months, finally opening its doors on Friday. The owners, who had to close one location and move their family out of the East Bay when the doors closed, said it was the community who helped them reopen the doors. They say people can continue to help by visiting here.

"So many people were coming in and telling us how glad they were that we’re back and it just warmed my heart," said Williams.

Now with COVID-19 restrictions loosening and the state officially reopen, High Scores is back to doing what it does best: putting smiles on people's faces.

"They’re so excited, especially these guys," said Jill Flury, who was there with her two children and husband.

"This being closed was one of the big things that made COVID so closed down, was businesses like this being gone. So, it being around right now it’s really making us feel like things are getting back to normal a little bit," said Izaac Aines.

Reminders of the pandemic were still visible along Park street in Alameda. Masks were on, hand sanitizer was out, plexiglass was up, and across from high times at High Scores were empty storefronts.

But, for businesses like, Safari Toy Store, getting back to normal, even for "a little bit" is a relief.

"It’s been fabulous. People are coming out in family groups and they’re really starting to, it’s an event," said Helen Dean, Toy Safari Owner.

Tucker's Ice Cream didn't have it's usual line around the block. But, management got creative in keeping the crowd coming and going.

"We’ve always been an indoor type of store so we had to shift to outdoor where we order at the window you pick up," said Eric Martinez, Tucker's Ice Cream supervisor.

Tucker's plans to reopen indoor son Friday and hope that more customers will return.

As Sunday afternoon rolled into Sunday evening, Park street remained filled with happy patrons, many sharing this special experience by visiting an old favorite.

"It’s really cool to find Tucker’s open, total win, had to pop in," said Saul Gonzalez of Union City.

Other Park street visitors were sharing new experiences.

"It feels great let him go outside and look at the stores instead of doing online shopping, ya know get that experience," said Giovanni Chinchilla from Oakland, who was at Toy Safari for the first time with his toddler, Mason.

The feeling of inching closer to a sense of normalcy making the first weekend the state is open all the more special.

Advertisement

Last Tuesday marked the official reopening of California. Social distancing and masks are still encouraged and required for those who have not been vaccinated.