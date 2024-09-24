These Bay Area cities hailed as best for women: study

The Brief Women earn about 84% of what men are paid. Where a woman lives could help maximize their potential, experts say. Fremont and San Francisco were ranked among the best cities for women.



U.S. labor figures show that on average, women who work full-time earn only about 84 cents to every dollar paid to their men counterparts. Where a woman lives and works could help close that gender gap, according to a new survey, which named two Bay Area cities among the best places for women to thrive.

The analysis by personal finance company Wallethub ranked Fremont as the second-best city for women.

San Francisco was not far behind, coming in fifth place.

"While women make up a higher percentage of the population than men in most areas, they are not always in the best location to maximize their potential," Wallethub noted.

Researchers looked at 182 cities across 15 key indicators of living standards for women, including median earnings, unemployment rate, job security, and share of women-owned businesses.

The analysis also covered metrics on health and safety, including women’s preventive healthcare, their life expectancy, and abortion access and policies.

"The best cities for women offer job security and high pay, enabling women to achieve greater financial independence," Wallethub analyst Christie Matherne explained, adding, "They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women."

The findings showed that in Fremont, only 6% of women were living in poverty. That’s the third lowest in the nation, according to the analysis.

Fremont also scored well in the area of median yearly wages, which was almost $47K, after adjusting for the cost of living, the 15th highest in the nation.

The East Bay city came in 36th place for job security.

It also scored well in health and well-being, ranking fifth in that category.

"Only 2.5% of women in Fremont lack health insurance, the fourth-lowest percentage in the country," researchers said. "The city has the ninth-highest life expectancy at birth for women, too, along with the 13th-highest percentage of physically active women."

The findings also showed that the city had a low prevalence of sexual crimes and a low rate of suicides by women.

San Francisco's overall fifth-place ranking included a high score in the category of women’s healthcare and safety, coming in eighth place in that metric. In the economic and social well-being ranking, it came in 20th place.

All the other Bay Area cities analyzed in the survey also made the top 20: Oakland (15), San Jose (17), and Santa Rosa (19).

"Living in the right city can significantly improve a woman’s economic status, health, and safety," researchers said.

Experts noted that when considering what city a woman wants to move to, she should weigh her personal circumstances, including whether she's single, married, or what her family life looks like, as well as aspects of her career.

They said women should also research an area's cost of living and, if applicable, childcare options.

"Childcare still falls predominantly on women, and a mother’s ability to live comfortably and pursue her work and interests is strongly correlated with the availability of quality, affordable childcare," said Wallethub contributing expert Martha C. Johnson, an association professor of political science at Mills College- Northeastern University.

Johnson also recommended doing some research on the kind of jobs a city offers.

"Women predominate in the service sectors, including education, healthcare, and government, and these sectors are often good places for women to advance into higher-paying jobs," Johnson said, "Even women who are not currently working in these sectors may want to consider cities with dynamic growth in these areas, given the opportunities they offer."

She also suggested looking into the prevalence of women-owned businesses in a city.

"A supportive entrepreneurial environment is a great opportunity for women to pursue their passions and support themselves and their families," Johnsons said.

Top 20 best cities for women:

1. Columbia, MD

2. Fremont, CA

3. Huntington Beach, CA

4. Irvine, CA

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Santa Clarita, CA

7. Washington, DC

8. Juneau, AK

9. Seattle, WA

10. Scottsdale, AZ

11. Gilbert, AZ

12. South Burlington, VT

13. Rancho Cucamonga, CA

14. Overland Park, KS

15. Oakland, CA

16. Denver, CO

17. San Jose, CA

18. Sacramento, CA

19. Santa Rosa, CA

20. Jersey City, NJ