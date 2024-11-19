These Bay Area cities were named among the safest and wealthiest for retirees

The Brief 3 NorCal cities were named among America's safest and wealthiest retirement locations. The ratings were based on factors including crime rates and average retirement income. In all, 12 California cities made the list.



A new ranking of the safest and wealthiest retirement locations in America has been released with three Northern California cities making the list.

Lincoln in Placer County was ranked 8th, Walnut Creek came in 16th place, and Novato followed, taking the 18th spot.

Personal finance site GOBankingRates conducted the analysis and said, "Surprisingly, no Florida locations made it into the top 30."

All the cities rated had at least 25% of the population 65 years or older.

The analysis was based on factors including crime rates, average retirement income, and home value.

GoBankingRates said it also took into account a city's so-called "livability score" gathered by AreaVibes. The site uses an algorithm to evaluate different data points of a city, including its amenities, housing, and weather.

Oro Valley in Arizona was named as the number one safest and wealthiest city in the country for retirees, with an average retirement income for residents 65 and older at about $52,000.

The average price for a single-family home was about $525,000.

Compared that with 16th place Walnut Creek, which had a similar average retirement income. But the average value of a single-family home was almost three times that amount, at more than $1.4 million.

Many cities in the Golden State were recognized on the list.

"Within the ranking, 12 of the safest and richest retirement towns are located in California," GOBankingRates said.

Among the Northern California locations, the findings showed:

8. Lincoln, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.43

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.91

Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,966

Single-family home average: $646,552

Livability score: 67

16. Walnut Creek, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.94

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.64

Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,918

Single-family home average $1,441,223

Livability score: 77

18. Novato, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.17

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.78

Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,540

Single-family home average: $1,190,655

Livability score: 71

The rest of the California cities that made the list were in Southern California. They were:

4. Rancho Palos Verdes (Los Angeles County)

15. Laguna Woods (Orange County)

19. La Quinta (Riverside County)

20. Seal Beach (Orange County)

22. Rancho Mirage (Riverside County)

24. Cerritos (Los Angeles County)

28. Banning (Riverside County)

29. Palm Desert (Riverside County)

30. Palm Springs (Riverside County)