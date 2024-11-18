New data shows 59% rise in violent crime over the last decade in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale’s Public Safety Officers Association is sounding the alarm about rising crime in the area. The group released state data showing that violent crime has risen nearly 60% over the last 10 years.

Sunnyvale is said to be one of the safest cities in the Bay Area, but new data shows a steady rise in crime over the last decade and that’s causing the police union some concern.

"It is a concern, but I guess I’m in a little bubble in Sunnyvale that I felt safe," said Joann Callahan, of Sunnyvale.

Callahan says she’s lived in Sunnyvale for about 20 years and considers it a safe place to live. New state data released by the Sunnyvale Public Safety Officers Association shows a 59% increase in violent crime over the last decade. Although she still feels safe, Callahan says she is more concerned about the elderly.

"I have parents that are older. My mom lives in the area, so I think about that. Just like, gosh, I hope she’s paying attention and just talking to her about that to be more aware," said Callahan.

From 2022 to 2023, the data shows that violent crime in Sunnyvale rose by 15.6%, which includes rapes, robbery and aggravated assaults. Back in June, police say about 20 people ran into PNG Jewelers, smashing display cases and escaping with hands full of jewelry in a matter of minutes. In response to the latest crime data, the City of Sunnyvale released a statement saying in part:

"We monitor crime rates very closely and see that we are in line with an increase in violent crimes regionally. In addition to coordinating with our neighboring law enforcement agencies on solutions to these regional trends – like smash and grab robberies – we’ve added resources to address our public safety needs." Jennifer Garnett, City of Sunnyvale

"The Public Safety Officers Association is very good. I think the mathematics of this is what we need to look at. We just need to look at it, that’s what the city said they would do," said Mary, a longtime Sunnyvale resident.

The crime data also says rape cases increased by about 45% and aggravated assault by 76% over the last ten years. Sunnyvale says it’s added new police officer positions to this year’s budget and is now using tools like license plate readers. This resident says the new data could be concerning for some, but so far, he doesn’t see the need for panic.

"There’s absolutely no reason for people to say that Sunnyvale isn’t safe. It’s actually ranked as one of the safest cities in America. I personally would rather suffer with an Amazon theft than a homicide," said Fariss Sharaf, of Sunnyvale.

The Public Safety Officers Association says it's trying to get ahead of the issue by bringing the rise in crime to people’s attention so that improvements can be made and everyone can be more vigilant.