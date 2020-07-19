Bay Area COVID-19 developments and numbers: July 19

Plans are being made to re-open the City of Richmond's swimming pools soon, Mayor Tom Butt said in a community message Sunday, based on direction from Contra Costa County Health Services.

There will have to be changes to the operating procedures for the Richmond Plunge and the Richmond Swim Center. "Although these changes may be troublesome or frustrating, we are appreciative that most pool patrons have expressed gratitude for being able to use the pools again under almost any circumstances," Butt said.

The main change that swimmers should expect, Butt said, is that they will need to pre-register online for their time and lane before coming to the pool. This is being done to prevent overcrowding, and to allow for the necessary physical distancing. Additionally, the locker rooms and showers will be off limits, initially, and all swimmers will be required to wear masks, swim one person per lane in the center of the lane, and enter and exit at specified times. In the beginning stages of the reopening, the programs allowed will be adult lap swim and individual water exercise. As restrictions ease, additional classes and programs will be allowed to resume on a modified basis such as some water fitness classes, swim teams, and other rental groups.

Lifeguards will also need to be retrained, Butt said, to perform rescues in a different way than they have previously been trained for. Not only will they need to alter the in-water rescues, and CPR/First Aid emergencies, but they will be limited in how they can practice these techniques in-person. These challenges are complex, but staff are working on solutions, so that the pools can open as soon as possible.

Statewide, there are 384,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,685 deaths. That's up from from 375,363 cases and 7,595 deaths on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 5 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 9,237 cases, 162 deaths (8,858 cases, 161 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 5,606 cases, 98 deaths (5,3783 cases, 96 deaths on Friday)

Marin County: 3,276 cases, 42 deaths (not updated since Friday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 3,228 cases, 18 deaths (3,059 cases, 18 deaths on Saturday)

Napa County: 583 cases, 5 deaths (583 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

San Francisco County: 5,202 cases, 52 deaths (4,975 cases, 52 deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 4,465 cases, 114 deaths (4,403 cases, 114 deaths on Friday)

Santa Clara County: 7,456 cases, 177 deaths (7,131 cases, 177 deaths on Friday)

Santa Cruz County: 772 cases, 3 deaths (736 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)

Solano County: 2,554 cases, 31 deaths (2,483 cases, 31 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 2,121 cases, 19 deaths (2,027 cases, 19 deaths on Friday)

