Bay Area crews work to contain multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

Bay Area firefighters are watching out for flare-ups from the dozens of fires believed to be caused by illegal fireworks.

A grass fire in Brentwood was just one blaze likely caused by fireworks. It started just before 8 p.m. Monday near the Port Chicago Highway and burned about six acres before it was under control.

In San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood, crews worked to contain a fire. It was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday near Panorama Drive and Twin Peaks Boulevard.

The fire was contained within two hours after two acres burned.

Fire crews also responded to McLaren Park in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

While most people were focused on celebrating, fire crews were busy putting out the flare-ups.

Even though the Bay Area had a weekend dose of drizzle, cloud cover, and lower temperatures, fire danger remains high.

"This 4th of July is as dry as any 4th of July we've ever had, if not dryer," said Capt. Jordan Motta with Cal Fire in San Mateo.

For that reason, Cal Fire and other agencies ramped up staffing to prepare for the holiday.