Bay Area eyewear company offers free glasses to hurricane victims

article

As the cleanup continues after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a Bay Area eyewear company is doing what it can to help survivors get their lives back on track. Zenni Optical is offering free reading and sunglasses to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

After two powerful hurricanes left millions of people in recovery mode, Zenni says it wanted to help people in a way that most people forget is essential to their quality of life.

After six states were pummeled by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in less than a week, millions of people are cleaning up the devastation left behind and trying to move on with their lives.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden toured the damage in areas of Florida.

"For some individuals, it was cataclysmic. All those folks who not only lost their homes but more importantly, lost their lives," said Biden.

Over 9,600 federal personnel, including 4,100 FEMA workers, have been deployed throughout the Southeast. As federal, state and local agencies partner to help people recover, Marin-based Zenni is offering free reading and sunglasses to people living in the areas impacted by the hurricanes.

"I just want to first say that our hearts go out to all of those affected by the destruction of the hurricanes. The loss is really devastating and we’re just trying to do what we can for anyone who may need our help right now," said Veronica Alcaro, vice president of Brand for Zenni Optical.

FEMA says it’s received a record-breaking 250,000 applications for disaster assistance just one day after the funds became available. Zenni says it also wants to help the community as much as it can, especially during unprecedented difficult times.

"Your gift of sight is, sometimes you take it for granted. It’s times like this that if we can help people that don’t have access to their glasses right now, that’s really what we’re trying to do," said Alcaro.

For more information about how to receive Zenni glasses for free, click here.

For FEMA information, click here.