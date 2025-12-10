List: Best Bay Area holiday light displays in 2025

article

The Brief KTVU has compiled a list of the best holiday light displays around the Bay Area. From San Francisco to San Rafael, here's where you can get a dose of cheer this holiday season.



Eager to find the best and brightest holiday displays the Bay has to offer? Look no further.

KTVU has compiled a list of the best holiday light displays around the region. Some are free, some require tickets, but all are guaranteed to be a good time for the whole family. Please check specific websites for details.

Berkeley

Holidays on Fourth Street

Fourth Street will feature a host of Christmas events throughout the month of December, including caroling and a Winter Holiday Fest & Craft Party, all lit by a dazzling display of lights that stretch for three blocks around Delaware Street. Learn more here.

Tilden Park Merry-Go-Round

The Carousel in Tilden Park has been decked out in a glowing display of holiday lights, and Santa will be on-site nightly from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. Reservations are not required but are encouraged, and tickets can be purchased online beforehand. Learn more here.

Oakland

Glowfari, the Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo’s annual Glowfari features hundreds of giant, LED-illuminated animal lanterns scattered throughout the zoo. This year’s theme explores the future of Oakland, coexisting with wildlife, fascinating bugs, and animals of the African savanna, among others. Santa will be on-site Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Glowfari’s doors open at 4:30 p.m. Learn more about the event, and buy tickets here .

Fairy Winterland, Children’s Fairyland

For the final three weekends in December, Children’s Fairyland will transform into Fairy Winterland, a 20-year Oakland tradition that features Christmas lights, arts and crafts, educational holiday displays and more. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Temple Hill

A wonderland of more than 100,000 lights, the grounds of the Oakland Mormon Temple will be lit up for the entire month of December. Set against a backdrop of white granite, 42 lit palm trees line the sides of the reflecting pool. The lights come on each day at dusk, and stay on until 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Alameda

Christmas Tree Lane

All the way through the end of the year, the 3200 block of Thompson Avenue will be transformed into Alameda’s own Christmas Tree Lane. The residential neighborhood will be lit up in a display of holiday cheer every evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Fremont

Crippsmas Place

More than 90 homes on five streets have holiday displays that can be seen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Christmas night. More than 50 years after it began, Crippsmas Place continues to be a huge draw, as measured by the number of candy canes gifted to visitors each year.

San Francisco

Lightscape, San Francisco Botanical Garden

Lightscape is a one-of-a-kind, immersive light and music experience. The mile-long trail of lights, dramatic colors, lighted sculpture and water features is in the heart of San Francisco. The event runs through the end of the year, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

Let’s Glow SF, Downtown San Francisco

Let’s Glow bills itself as the largest, free holiday projection arts festival in the country. The all-ages event runs for 10 nights from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14. Let’s Glow this year features animated projections on eight iconic buildings across the city’s core, transforming them into canvasses featuring work by 19 artists from around the world. Learn more here.

Woodside

Filoli Gardens

Filoli Gardens transform into a festive fairyland through the holiday season through January 11. The Woodside-based event offers attendees three separate holiday adventures: Gilded, Thistlewyck, and Holiday Lights. Find out more here.

San Rafael

Holiday Light Spectacular, Marin Center

Both the Marin County Fairgrounds and the Marin Civic Center will be transformed for the winter holiday. The fairgrounds will feature thousands of lights, photo opportunities, and seasonal treats and hot beverages.

The Marin County Civic Center will offer a drive-through viewing of illuminated north, south and middle arches, as well as an illuminated fourth floor dome at the Marin County Free Library.

The Fairgrounds and Civic Center will be open to the public from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. daily, and the library dome will be accessible to visitors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. nightly. Learn more here.

San Mateo

IlluminOdyssey

An immersive, interactive installation at CuriOdyssey’s four-level Redwood Hall that will feature a maze of luminous botanical geometry, rainbow refraction, swirling projections, painting with light on phosphorescent surfaces. IlluminOdyssey, returning for its ninth year, is free with CuriOdyssey admission or membership.

Learn more here.

San Jose

Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Park is actually two different events: The Downtown Park Experience, featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, an enchanted forest of decorated trees, and over 40 animated displays. Attendance is free and takes place at Plaza de Cesar Chavez until Jan. 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Blinky’s Drive Thru is a mile-long display of holiday light tunnels, which are synchronized to holiday music that attendees can listen to in their car. This event does require tickets, and takes place at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds through Dec. 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Learn more here.

Doca Festival, San Jose Holiday Lights

The Doca Festival, hosted at Discovery Meadow at San Jose’s Guadalupe River Park features five acres of glowing lanterns, lighted displays, themed zones, Christmas trees, rides and a food park. The event is open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and runs through Jan. 4. Tickets are required, and can be bought here.

Vacaville

Candy Cane Lane and Lollipop Lane

Two streets, Arlene Drive and Shady Glen Avenue, turn into Christmas wonderlands each holiday season: Candy Cane Lane and Lollipop Lane.

Parking is available on Fruitvale Road, a small walking trail that will lead visitors right to the display.