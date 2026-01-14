Bay Area impact from Trump administration's 75-nation visa freeze

The Brief Trump administration announces freeze on visa processing in 75 countries, claiming, without providing evidence, that those migrants have high rates of dependence on welfare. Former San Francisco immigration court judge says visa freeze will create even larger backlogs Freeze is set to take effect January 21



The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it plans to stop processing immigrant visa applications from 75 nations starting on January 21, 2026.

"The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates," the department stated on a social media post.

The State Department and Secretary Marco Rubio did not provide any evidence, data, or details about the rate of migrants on social welfare or what criteria was used to determine which countries would be put on the list.

75 countries targeted

The list of countries obtained by Fox Digital includes large countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Russia, as well as smaller nations such as Fiji and Macedonia. Mexico is not on the list.

"This is concerning because these are people who are following lawful pathways established by Congress," Shira Levine, Deputy Legal Director of the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, said. The IIBA is a non-profit which helps people apply for immigration visas.

"These are people who are trying to immigrate to reunite with family members. People who may be immigrating for jobs. There are employers here in the Bay Area who are very eager to bring some of these individuals to fulfill work," Levine said.

Current visa application criteria

Levine says there is concern that the announcement targets people's country of origin, not the facts of individual cases.

Levine says proof of financial stability already is a factor in the visa application process.

"Visa applicants always go through very intense screening," Levine said. "In order to sponsor someone for a visa, you must show you are fully able to support that person, and that person is unlikely to become a public charge, to be on public assistance."

Levine has extensive experience. She is a former immigration judge in San Francisco who was fired by the Trump administration on September 3rd last year, as part of staffing cuts that have nearly gutted the San Francisco Court.

"I would look at tax returns. I would look at evidence of people's employment. I would make sure the sponsor is who they say they are. That's what I did as an immigration judge," Levine said.

The State department says the freeze will remain active as long as it takes to ensure new migrants aren't using social welfare services.

Bay Area impact

Levine says with the proposed closing of San Francisco's immigration court, this new suspension could create an even bigger backlog of cases.

"The closing of San Francisco court is only going to add to the backlogs...will make adjudication less efficient, and is intended, I believe, to prevent people from having their fair day in court," Levine said.

The announcement does not affect student visas or tourist visas for people who travel to the United States, such as attendees coming for the World Cup or other events.

Levine says if someone has a pending case, it is important to contact an immigration attorney.

The California Bar Association has a list of resources on their website to help people find a reliable attorney.