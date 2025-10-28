Bay Area Jamaicans watch, worry as Hurricane Melissa slams into island

Bay Area residents anxiously watched their phones Tuesday afternoon as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica, wiping out power and communications.

Hurricane Melissa brought winds of up to 185 mph, toppling trees, power lines and ripping roofs off buildings. Jamaican officials said about 15,000 people were in shelters, and 77% of customers, roughly 540,000 people, were without power.

Local families await word

What they're saying:

At Nalo Jamaican Restaurant in Oakland, owner Odain Miller said most of his family lives in the western city of Negril.

"Siblings mostly, cousins, aunts, grand-aunts, uncles...hoping everybody makes it out safe," Miller said.

Miller said his brother, who works for the military, was part of a search and rescue team on standby for deployment to coastal areas.

"It’s nothing to play with. The debris will be deadly," he said.

Losing contact

Cleve Minto, owner of Minto Jamaican Market and Minto Restaurant in Oakland, said he last heard from his family around 2 a.m.

"Most of my family is in Montego Bay. I'm just hoping and praying for family and friends and loved ones, Minto said.

He later received a video clip and message from his sister showing trees bending in the wind.

Watching from afar

Local perspective:

Bay Area resident Shorron Levy, founder of the Jamaican American Community Organization (JACO), said she was traveling to Jamaica for an investment conference but was stranded on the East Coast when flights were canceled.

Levy said she watched the storm unfold in real time through security cameras at her home near Montego Bay.

"The electrical cords are on the road, a tree fell over in our driveway," she said.

Her family, she said, lives mostly in concrete homes but worked to help an uncle reach safety.

"To see this happen at this time is just heartbreaking," Levy said.

Tennyson Williams of Union City, a JACO board member, said Bay Area Jamaicans are rallying to help with recovery efforts.

"The diaspora is coming together," Williams said. "We had a meeting yesterday with the Ambassador of Jamaica talking about what plans are in place. All we can do is pray that everything works out for everyone."

The JACO board said it is identifying the greatest needs in Jamaica and plans to post verified charities on its website to support recovery efforts in the coming months.