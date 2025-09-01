Weather officials urge beach safety as Bay Area Labor Day temps heat up

Bay Area beaches are likely to be busy on Labor Day as residents look to find relief from the inland heat.

Inland cities, including Livermore, Antioch and Fairfield, are expected to see temperatures in the 100s on Monday, while San Francisco will see a high of 74 degrees.

If you're headed to the beach, officials are urging swimmers to be cautious of strong rip currents.

The National Weather Service says there is an increased risk of rip currents until 11 p.m. at most Bay Area beaches.

San Francisco fire units will be patrolling city beaches to keep an eye on beachgoers and the currents.

Parents are urged to keep an extra close eye on their kids as well.

"I have been keeping an eye when she goes out there. I saw the sign, so I've been making sure she stays not too far out," said parent Melissa King.

If you get pulled in a rip current, remember to swim parallel to the shore until you're out of it, then swim to the shore.

"Never turn your back on the ocean," San Francisco Fire Lt. Elias Mariano. "If you're not familiar with how the water acts, you don't swim well. We advise you not to get in the water."

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Bay Area saw highs in the 90s and 100s, with Livermore reaching 101, Concord hitting 100 and Santa Rosa at 98.

Closer to the Bay, Oakland saw a high of 88 on Sunday, while San Francisco hit 82 degrees.

San Francisco's expected high of 74 on Monday is much lower than the record high the city saw on Sept. 1, 2017, when the city hit 106 degrees.

The Bay Area will see one more hot day on Monday, with a cooldown beginning Tuesday, KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says.