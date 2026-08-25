This Bay Area mall will transform to host an after-hours rave

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The Brief A rave will take over a South Bay mall. The one-night event will be held after the mall closes, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attendees must be 21-and-over.



A high-energy rave will take over a Bay Area mall with beat-thumping music, an electrifying vibe, dancing, and food, all available after the mall closes, late into the night and into the early morning hours.

What we know:

The 21-and-over, one-night-only event, called Mallorama, is being planned at the Eastridge Center in East San Jose from Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next morning.

Organizers invited attendees to "experience a night of fun and dancing at your favorite childhood mall."

Promoters promised a full-scale DJ experience and said there will be a "secret lineup" of DJs to keep the music going for the four-hour-long event.

The rave will take place in the mall’s center court area.

What they're saying:

"The central concept is to transform Eastridge into an immersive musical experience where guests can enjoy great music, top-tier production, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere," Eastridge Center Marketing & Local Leasing Coordinator Eric Perez told KTVU in an email correspondence.

First of its kind

It’s the first of its kind large indoor music party being held at the mall, according to Perez, who noted that Eastridge has hosted outdoor concerts in the past.

He also said that to his knowledge, no other Bay Area mall has hosted an event like this.

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Big picture view:

The rave is offering Eastridge an opportunity to reimagine the large mall space while creating a place for the community to gather for different types of events.

"As part of our commitment to providing San Jose with a premier space to gather and celebrate, we continuously partner with innovative organizations to bring unique experiences to our community," Perez explained.

He pointed to the success Eastridge saw in June during the World Cup, when Mexico faced South Africa. A massive LED screen was set up in the center court area to host a World Cup watch party for the community.

Safety and security

Perez stressed that organizers are taking security seriously and taking steps to ensure the safety of the attendees. Police are expected to be among those on hand for the event.

"Because Mallorama will take place after standard operating hours, the safety and well-being of our guests is our top priority," Perez said, adding, "The event will be secured in coordination with private security, local medical teams, and the San Jose Police Department."

The event is being organized in partnership with promoters including San Jose Foos, Something New Club, and Brownies & Lemonade.

On the event management and ticketing platform Eventbrite, ticket prices are listed as costing $65 to $70.66.

It appears it's shaping up to be a popular event.

As of Tuesday, the Eventbrite site showed Mallorama tickets were going fast, with the promoters noting that it's almost full.