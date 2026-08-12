Earth, Wind & Fire announces new Chase Center date

The Brief Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s postponed Chase Center concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The original Aug. 6 show was postponed after Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris suffered a medical emergency. Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will receive additional information by email.



A new date has been announced for the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire concert at San Francisco's Chase Center after the original show was abruptly postponed following a medical emergency involving a band member.

Concert rescheduled for Sept. 26

What we know:

The concert is now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, according to Chase Center, Ticketmaster and Earth, Wind & Fire's social media accounts.

Tickets purchased for the original show will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders who are unable to attend will be notified by email about their options.

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Medical emergency forced postponement

The backstory:

The original concert was scheduled for Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with thousands of fans lined up outside Chase Center waiting to enter the venue.

Fans learned shortly after 7 p.m. that a medical emergency would prevent the concert from happening.

The musician who suffered the medical emergency was Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris.

It remains unclear what type of medical emergency Paris, 58, suffered. TMZ reported that Paris had suffered a heart attack. Paris is still recovering, according to an online fundraiser launched by a family friend.

Earth, Wind & Fire touring with Lionel Richie

Earth, Wind & Fire has been touring with Lionel Richie, 77, who also postponed a show in Minnesota after appearing to suffer a dizzy spell during the opening concert.

Paris is a longtime member of Earth, Wind & Fire but was not part of the band's original lineup, which formed in 1969.