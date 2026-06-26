Bay Area mobilizes to aid Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

The Brief Back-to-back earthquakes have devastated the coastline near Caracas, Venezuela, leaving more than 900 dead, thousands injured, and over 50,000 people unaccounted for. Local organizations and businesses, including Arepas Latin Cuisine in San Francisco and the nonprofit Dulce Tricolor Venezolano, are collecting donations and funds to support the recovery. Two specialized FEMA teams and U.S. military aircraft have been deployed to assist in the critical 72-hour window to find survivors trapped in the rubble.



The death toll has surpassed 900 and thousands more are injured after two powerful earthquakes left Venezuela devastated. Officials report that more than 50,000 people remain unaccounted for as a robust international response enters its second day, with rescue workers desperately digging through rubble for survivors.

Local relief efforts are already underway in the Bay Area, though experts warn the full recovery could take months, if not years.

Bay Area Venezuelan organizations come together

At the entrance of Arepas Latin Cuisine in San Francisco, a seven-foot-high pile of donations continues to grow. The restaurant is collecting essential supplies for earthquake victims, including clothing, diapers, and nonperishable food. In addition to material goods, the owner announced that 30% of all proceeds from alcoholic beverages and appetizers will be donated directly to the relief efforts.

"We are trying to do our best to help everyone in Venezuela," said Lya Yibiran, a San Francisco resident from Venezuela.

Why you should care:

The disaster deals another massive blow to a country already struggling with decades of economic and political instability. Michelle Paulin, a representative with the nonprofit organization Dulce Tricolor Venezolano, which preserves Venezuelan culture and heritage through dance, emphasized that the road to recovery will be long.

"One more hit for Venezuela," Paulin said. "So in the long term, supplies are helpful, but right now there is damage at the airport. There is like congestion in all the ways to enter supplies into the country."

Rescue crews desperately search for survivors

What we know:

As thousands of people remain missing, the United States has promised $150 million in federal funds toward rescue and relief efforts. According to former FEMA coordinator and emergency response expert Mark Neveau, the U.S. military has already deployed heavy resources to the region.

"They're sending resources out of Dover Air—C-130s, C-17s, big, big large aircraft that can... transport a tremendous amount of equipment and resources to get down into that area to help people and rescue folks," Neveau said.

Two specialized FEMA teams from Fairfax, Virginia, and Los Angeles—comprising dozens of medical staff and first responders—have joined the international race to find survivors. Neveau noted that time is rapidly running out for those trapped beneath the debris.

"There's a 72-hour window," Neveau explained. "Remember these teams left yesterday and the hope is to get them as soon as possible because we know that 72-hour window is where most people... survivability starts to go down after that 72 hours."

As the death toll continues to climb, local Venezuelans say they need more than just physical donations; they are asking for prayers.

"We need all the help we can get," Yibiran said.

Cash needed now, supplies needed soon

What you can do:

Arepas Latin Cuisine will continue collecting physical donations through June 30. However, officials with the State Department stress that cash is the most immediate need due to airport and transit congestion.

Dulce Tricolor Venezolano is supporting We Love through a GoFundMe fundraiser.