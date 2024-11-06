Bay Area reacts to Donald Trump's presidential win

Bay Area voters attended a variety of local watch parties Tuesday night as the country decided to choose Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.

While the feelings at Republican watch parties were positive, the Democratic parties were less hopeful.

"I feel terrible, absolutely terrible," said Jessica Reid, who had voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. "This is the worst. Dobbs. Jan. 6. It's like nothing mattered. Like we don't matter. My kids don't matter."

She attended a pro-Harris watch party at Manny's in San Francisco.

Andie Leandro of Walnut Creek went to sleep feeling defeated and when she woke up, she said she felt "depressed, sad and anxious."

"I’m not looking forward to the next four years," Leandro said. "He’s already said he’s going to be a dictator from the beginning."

But Kadin True, an 18-year-old intern for the Contra Costa County Republican party, was happy that Trump won the presidency for a second time.

"I believe that Donald Trump will drive us forward for a better economy for all Americans," he said. "That's what I'm excited about. Less money going to gas, going to taxes. What I care about is what's in my wallet."

Raymond Yee, a pastor in Hercules who wore a "Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president" cap, said he was excited.

"Finally, the man – President Trump – is finally being reelected," Yee said. "This is the second time at this county level we’ve come out with a great result, so I’m so excited."

Yee said he believes that the United States will now have better domestic and foreign policies.

"This world will be a little bit better off," Yee said.



The economy and protecting democracy were two of the top issues voters said they cared about in polls ahead of Election Day.

Based on race calls by the Associated Press, Trump earned 277 electoral votes after winning critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Only 270 votes are needed to win the presidency.

Harris had earned 224 electoral votes by Wednesday morning, with swing state results in Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona still outstanding.



